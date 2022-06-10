Analysts Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) will report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

JNCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. 2,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,984. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $173.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 435.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 73,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 77,752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 509,577 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

