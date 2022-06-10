Analysts Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) will report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. 2,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,984. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $173.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.15.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 435.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 73,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 77,752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 509,577 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.