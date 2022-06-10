Analysts Anticipate MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) will announce $39.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.80 million. MVB Financial reported sales of $32.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MVB Financial will report full-year sales of $157.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.27 million to $163.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $204.34 million, with estimates ranging from $191.38 million to $217.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MVB Financial.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.13). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MVBF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James began coverage on MVB Financial in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MVB Financial by 145.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MVB Financial by 113.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MVB Financial by 231.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MVB Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $45.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

