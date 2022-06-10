Analysts Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Post posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,164.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POST stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.65. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.15.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.