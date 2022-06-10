Analysts’ Downgrades for June 10th (ABM, ASAZY, BG, CBAOF, CCEP, CNSL, CX, DHRPY, DOCU, EA)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, June 10th:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ABM Industries' shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in three of the past four quarters. The company's comprehensive transformational initiative called 2020 Vision should help it attain long-term profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Multi-year comprehensive strategic plan, ELEVATE is expected to accelerate the company’s organic growth, improve its strategic and comprehensive positioning and reinforce profitability. ABM has a consistent track record of dividend payments and share buybacks. On the flip side, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a challenging labor environment. Rising selling, general and administrative expenses is likely to keep the company’s bottom line under pressure going forward. High debt remains a concern.”

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Bunge (NYSE:BG)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) was downgraded by analysts at Kempen & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Kempen & Co currently has €21.50 ($23.12) target price on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $147.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $141.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $18.05 target price on the stock.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating. SEB Equities currently has €19.00 ($20.43) price target on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Kroger have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been undertaking efforts to strengthen position not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers shop. It has been making investments to enhance product freshness and quality as well as expand digital capabilities. Further, it has been augmenting “Our Brands” portfolio by launching new products. Cumulatively, these helped post better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, even as the company navigates tight labor and supply chain constraints. The company also registered growth in identical sales, without fuel. Management provided an upbeat outlook for fiscal 2022 projecting identical sales, without fuel, in the band of 2-3%. Kroger remains committed to double its digital business and profitability by the end of 2023.”

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $103.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ON (NYSE:ONON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is an irregular route, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities. The freight consists primarily of automotive parts, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and products from the manufacturing sector, such as heating and air conditioning units. All freight is transported as truckload quantities. “

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit Corporation is an engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation and power transmission products. The company’s operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal Beloit Corporation, formerly known as REGAL BELOIT, is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. “

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Titan Cement International (OTC:TTCIF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a sell rating. Craig Hallum currently has $14.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

