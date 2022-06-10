Analysts Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) will report ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Shares of RCUS stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.14. 671,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,618. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.02. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 41.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 39,989 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 597.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1,631.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $5,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

