Analysts Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Independence Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.88. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $28.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after buying an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,975,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,340,000 after buying an additional 334,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

