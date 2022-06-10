Analysts Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Iteris reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Iteris to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $132.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 80.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iteris during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Iteris by 424.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Iteris during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

