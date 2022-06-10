Analysts Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Post -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) will announce ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.60). Mersana Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRSN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 135,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $419,405.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,345.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 211,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $707,747.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,087,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,092,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,245,919 shares of company stock worth $4,623,322 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRSN opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.