Analysts Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Post -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.60). Mersana Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRSN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 135,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $419,405.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,345.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 211,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $707,747.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,087,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,092,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,245,919 shares of company stock worth $4,623,322 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRSN opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

