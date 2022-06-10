Analysts Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $317.40 Million

Brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) to announce $317.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $302.50 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $442.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $945.10 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other OPKO Health news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,124,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,384 over the last 90 days. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. State Street Corp grew its position in OPKO Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,006,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OPKO Health by 485.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,579,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPK stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

