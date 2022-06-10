Analysts Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) to report sales of $205.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $209.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.00 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $128.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $815.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $826.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $859.23 million, with estimates ranging from $843.02 million to $870.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLYA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $48,948.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,830 shares of company stock worth $1,738,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $31,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,891 shares in the last quarter. Axon Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,612,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.69.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.