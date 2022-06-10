Analysts Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. REV Group posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.06 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on REVG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $694.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in REV Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in REV Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in REV Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

