Analysts Expect Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sportradar Group.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.94 million.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

