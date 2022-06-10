Analysts Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. trivago reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow trivago.

TRVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth about $2,418,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in trivago by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 393,520 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in trivago by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 250,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

