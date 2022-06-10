Analysts Offer Predictions for Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE CHS opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $689.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,285,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,618.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $19,009,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,469.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,855,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 1,737,018 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 64.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 1,064,575 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 38.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after buying an additional 720,297 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.