Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 9th (AIR, BATS, BMW, BNP, BP.B, DTE, FLTR, LEO, MSFT, O2D)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 9th:
Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €142.00 ($152.69) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €182.00 ($195.70) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($96.77) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €63.00 ($67.74) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 440 ($5.51) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.00 ($27.96) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £126 ($157.89) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €10.00 ($10.75) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $320.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.09 ($3.32) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €234.00 ($251.61) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €235.00 ($252.69) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €55.00 ($59.14) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) was given a €7.80 ($8.39) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.50 ($8.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($252.69) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €90.00 ($96.77) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
