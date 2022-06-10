Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Adecoagro (AGRO)

Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/8/2022 – Adecoagro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

6/7/2022 – Adecoagro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

6/1/2022 – Adecoagro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

5/31/2022 – Adecoagro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

5/16/2022 – Adecoagro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2022 – Adecoagro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE AGRO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 71,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,529. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $206.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 181,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 162,338 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,321,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 44.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 119,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 4.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

