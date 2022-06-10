Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/6/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.00 ($7.53) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/2/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($6.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/31/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.00 ($7.53) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/27/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($6.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/27/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($8.60) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/13/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.25 ($7.80) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/12/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.70 ($6.13) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/6/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.90 ($8.49) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/5/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($8.60) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/5/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.00 ($6.45) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.00 ($6.45) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($6.77) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/22/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.20 ($5.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ETR LHA traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching €6.33 ($6.80). 7,132,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.81. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12 month low of €5.24 ($5.63) and a 12 month high of €10.96 ($11.78). The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion and a PE ratio of -3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.