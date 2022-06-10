Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) in the last few weeks:
- 6/10/2022 – Orion Energy Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/8/2022 – Orion Energy Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Orion Energy Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/25/2022 – Orion Energy Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/3/2022 – Orion Energy Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/19/2022 – Orion Energy Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/11/2022 – Orion Energy Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
OESX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,539. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.37.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.
