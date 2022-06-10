Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) in the last few weeks:

6/10/2022 – Orion Energy Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/8/2022 – Orion Energy Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Orion Energy Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/25/2022 – Orion Energy Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/3/2022 – Orion Energy Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2022 – Orion Energy Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2022 – Orion Energy Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

OESX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,539. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

Get Orion Energy Systems Inc alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.