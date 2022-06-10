Analysts Set Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Price Target at $23.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHT opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

