Analysts Set Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT at $14.29

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “N/A” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Cascades stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. Cascades has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.40.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

