Analysts Set ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target at $75.00

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

CCXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CCXI opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.95. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,776 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $28,980,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $40,045,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 36.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,296,000 after buying an additional 975,456 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

