Analysts Set Expectations for Stingray Digitl’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

