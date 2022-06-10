Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Price Target at $1,600.00

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,600.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($22.62) to GBX 1,600 ($20.05) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3217 per share. This represents a yield of 29.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

Travis Perkins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.