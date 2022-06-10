Analyzing BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments 121.97% 22.09% 10.49% CTO Realty Growth 30.72% 5.45% 3.12%

This table compares BRT Apartments and CTO Realty Growth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $32.06 million 12.67 $29.11 million $2.46 8.88 CTO Realty Growth $70.27 million 5.33 $27.61 million $3.20 19.41

BRT Apartments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CTO Realty Growth. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTO Realty Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. BRT Apartments pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CTO Realty Growth pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRT Apartments has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BRT Apartments and CTO Realty Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 1 3 0 2.75 CTO Realty Growth 0 0 2 0 3.00

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.38%. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus price target of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.66%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than CTO Realty Growth.

Volatility & Risk

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats CTO Realty Growth on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

