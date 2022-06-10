Analyzing Century Therapeutics (IPSC) and Its Rivals

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) is one of 259 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Century Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Century Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics N/A -27.82% -23.55% Century Therapeutics Competitors -4,540.81% -65.14% -29.98%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Century Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Century Therapeutics Competitors 1693 5825 11452 210 2.53

Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 262.15%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 111.83%. Given Century Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Century Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics N/A -$95.82 million -2.59 Century Therapeutics Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.24

Century Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Century Therapeutics. Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Century Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Century Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

