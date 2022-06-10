Analyzing CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) & Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get CoreCard alerts:

This table compares CoreCard and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 26.20% 37.81% 28.40% Anaplan -33.25% -73.08% -24.45%

49.6% of CoreCard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of CoreCard shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Anaplan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CoreCard has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Anaplan has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoreCard and Anaplan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $48.25 million 4.26 $9.04 million $1.91 12.50 Anaplan $592.18 million 16.06 -$203.60 million ($1.42) -44.51

CoreCard has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anaplan. Anaplan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CoreCard and Anaplan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anaplan 0 15 4 0 2.21

CoreCard presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.47%. Anaplan has a consensus price target of $65.43, indicating a potential upside of 3.53%. Given CoreCard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CoreCard is more favorable than Anaplan.

Summary

CoreCard beats Anaplan on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoreCard Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. The company's software solutions allow companies to offer various types of transacting account or card issuing program, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Systems Corporation and changed its name to CoreCard Corporation in December 2021. CoreCard Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model, as well as offers professional services related to implementing and supporting its application. It serves banking, capital markets, consumer products, healthcare, insurance, life science, media, professional services, retail, technology, telecom, and transportation industries, as well as government agencies. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.