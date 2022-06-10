Analyzing EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV)

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) and EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovid and EngageSmart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $90.29 million 3.19 -$11.47 million N/A N/A EngageSmart $216.28 million 14.29 -$8.97 million N/A N/A

EngageSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Innovid.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Innovid and EngageSmart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 0 0 4 0 3.00 EngageSmart 0 2 7 1 2.90

Innovid currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 276.71%. EngageSmart has a consensus price target of $31.94, suggesting a potential upside of 68.04%. Given Innovid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Innovid is more favorable than EngageSmart.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of EngageSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Innovid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of EngageSmart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and EngageSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid N/A -7.92% -2.67% EngageSmart N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EngageSmart beats Innovid on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovid (Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EngageSmart (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections. It also provides HealthPay24, a patient engagement and payment platform that helps health systems, physician groups, dental practices, and medical billers to drive patient self-pay collections; and DonorDrive, a fundraising software platform that helps non-profits, healthcare organizations, and higher education institutions produce virtual events, launch branded donation campaigns, and create peer-to-peer fundraising experiences. The company was formerly known as EngageSmart, LLC. and changed its name to EngageSmart, Inc. in June 2021. EngageSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

