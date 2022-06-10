Analyzing Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) & Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Rating) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Glori Energy alerts:

Glori Energy has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Glori Energy and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A Northern Oil and Gas 1.28% -1,021.20% 25.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glori Energy and Northern Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northern Oil and Gas $496.90 million 5.76 $6.36 million ($2.21) -16.75

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Glori Energy and Northern Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Oil and Gas 0 0 2 0 3.00

Given Northern Oil and Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glori Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glori Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glori Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.