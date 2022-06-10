Analyzing Membership Collective Group (MCG) & Its Rivals

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Membership Collective Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Membership Collective Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Membership Collective Group
|$560.55 million
|-$265.39 million
|-5.41
|Membership Collective Group Competitors
|$2.57 billion
|-$14.61 million
|31.48
Profitability
This table compares Membership Collective Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Membership Collective Group
|-34.61%
|-1,577.30%
|-9.78%
|Membership Collective Group Competitors
|-6.51%
|-44.20%
|1.16%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Membership Collective Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Membership Collective Group
|1
|1
|6
|0
|2.63
|Membership Collective Group Competitors
|611
|2680
|3372
|89
|2.44
Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.95%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 35.08%. Given Membership Collective Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than its competitors.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
71.8% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Membership Collective Group competitors beat Membership Collective Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
About Membership Collective Group (Get Rating)
Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
