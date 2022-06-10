Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ANDR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,148. Andrea Electronics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets.

