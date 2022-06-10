Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ADRZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Andritz from €60.00 ($64.52) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($63.44) price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of Andritz stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. 256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707. Andritz has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2328 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. Andritz’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

