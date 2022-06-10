Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 860,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Angi has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Angi will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 36,187 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Angi by 2,208.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 29,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

