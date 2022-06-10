Anil Seetharam Sells 108,926 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) Director Anil Seetharam sold 108,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total transaction of $11,839,166.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,054,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,071,539.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anil Seetharam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.76. The stock had a trading volume of 494,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,521. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.28 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 80.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

