Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 967 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $29,609.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BXMT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.69. 1,340,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,765. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.23.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BXMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
