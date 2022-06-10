Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 967 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $29,609.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BXMT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.69. 1,340,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,765. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

