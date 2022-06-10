AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 59

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.79) to GBX 59 ($0.74) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get AO World alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOWDF remained flat at $$2.05 during midday trading on Friday. AO World has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.