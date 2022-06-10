APA (NYSE:APA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other research firms have also commented on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
APA stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,443,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,749,451. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07.
About APA (Get Rating)
APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.
