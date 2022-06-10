Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.64.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $41.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $49,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,125 shares of company stock worth $2,977,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

