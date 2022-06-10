Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $13.55 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,341 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,826 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,071 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

