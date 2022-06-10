Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 576.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Apollo Silver in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APGOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. Apollo Silver has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.00.

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

