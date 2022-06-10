Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of AIF stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

