Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of AIF stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund (Get Rating)
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
