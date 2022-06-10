Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

APPN stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.17. 2,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,206. Appian has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $149.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $505,866.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 6,636 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $324,234.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,223,566 shares in the company, valued at $401,803,434.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 805,030 shares of company stock worth $37,836,751 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Appian by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Appian by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

