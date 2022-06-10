Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Applied Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. 4,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,018. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 631,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

