Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) CEO Daniel Barber Buys 91,743 Shares

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) CEO Daniel Barber bought 91,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $88,073.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,953.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AQST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 429,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,139. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $36.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.43.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,618,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

