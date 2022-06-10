Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) CEO Daniel Barber Buys 91,743 Shares

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) CEO Daniel Barber bought 91,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $88,073.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,953.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of AQST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 429,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,139. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $36.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.43.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.