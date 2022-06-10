ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABIO stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.20. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider Fund Lp Funicular bought 122,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $276,492.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,048,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,688.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 477,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,974. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

