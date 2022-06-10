Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in May

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the May 15th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Leisure Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock.

Ardent Leisure Group stock remained flat at $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.04. Ardent Leisure Group has a 12 month low of 1.04 and a 12 month high of 1.04.

Ardent Leisure Group Limited owns and operates leisure and entertainment assets in Australia and the United States. The company operates in Main Event and Theme Parks segments. It operates 44 main event sites in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, Tennessee, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado, and Louisiana, as well as Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

