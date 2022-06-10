Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 557.1% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ARSMF stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.21. 171,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,102. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.28. Ares Strategic Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.19 and a fifty-two week high of 0.61.
About Ares Strategic Mining (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ares Strategic Mining (ARSMF)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.