Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 557.1% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ARSMF stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.21. 171,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,102. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.28. Ares Strategic Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.19 and a fifty-two week high of 0.61.

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, acquires and explores for fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

