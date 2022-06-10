Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is ($0.49). Aridis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $1.37. 3,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,785. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

