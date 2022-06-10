Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the May 15th total of 60,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RAM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,750. Aries I Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

