Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.28. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aris Water Solutions.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

About Aris Water Solutions (Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aris Water Solutions (ARIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.