Arthur M. Toscanini Sells 6,584 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,290. The stock has a market cap of $97.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.94. Airgain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
AIRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.
Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
