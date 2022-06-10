Arthur M. Toscanini Sells 6,584 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,290. The stock has a market cap of $97.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.94. Airgain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

